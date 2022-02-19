Man allegedly shoots wife for refusing him sex

The suspect shot his wife before attempting suicide

A 31-year-old farmer at Adansi Nyakumase in the Ashanti Region is reported to have shot his wife for denying him sex.

Charles Soglo, aged 31, after shooting Doris Amoah, 21, attempted suicide after sensing danger but was unsuccessful. He was also unable to kill his wife.



Takyi Adansi Fomena District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Yaw Ohene, confirmed the incident to AdomNews correspondent, Isaac Normanyo.



“Charles Soglo shot his hands and lost two of his fingers and shot his chest. His wife had been transported to the hospital when a team of officers got to the scene. The officers then transported the suspect to the hospital,” he added.



Chief Supt Ohene noted that Doris Amoah was rushed to New Edubiase Government Hospital and is responding to treatment.

Also, the suspect has been admitted at the Saint Benito Mini Hospital at Adansi Dompoase and is receiving treatment under strict surveillance.



Meanwhile, the Police has retrieved the single barrel gun used in committing the crime.



According to the Police, Charles Soglo will be arraigned following his treatment.