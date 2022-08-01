6
Man arrested at Michel Camp for breaching ammunition depot

Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Ghana Armed Forces personnel at the Base Ammunition Depot in Michel Camp, have arrested a middle-aged man who was in the process of breaching the perimeter fence in order to gain entry into the Ammunition Depot.

The suspect, Yaw Boateng, claimed he was from Ashaiman Tulaku and was trying to access the Ammunition Depot to seek aluminium plated materials for sale.

Upon his arrest, 18 pieces of aluminium plates, iron pickets and a broken street light lamp holder were found among his possessions. The suspect has been handed over to the Police CID for further action.

In a statement, GAF cautioned the general public that the Base Ammunition Depot is a highly sensitive and restricted security zone which is out of bounds to the general public.

The statement strongly advised the public to desist from tampering with the perimeter fence or attempting to gain any unauthorised access, for their own safety and that of all others as there could be serious repercussions for such actions.

“Intruders and encroachers are also cautioned of dire consequences for their actions if they fail to pay heed to the numerous public warnings and education on the need to stay clear of a high-security zone such as an Ammunition Depot.

“GAF therefore kindly requests the cooperation and support of all stakeholders and the general public in ensuring the security and safety of all.”

