Man arrested for Dansoman daylight street robbery

68076001 The suspect

Wed, 25 May 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A man has been arrested by the police for his alleged involvement in a daylight street robbery at Dansoman in Accra.

This was disclosed by the police in a public notice issued on Monday, 22 May 2022.

“A special anti-robbery squad has carried out an intelligence-led operation, in which a robbery suspect was arrested while one other is currently being pursued for a daylight street robbery at Dansoman,” the public notice said.

It also assured the public that it “shall get the other suspect to face justice.”

