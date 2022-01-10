Man arrested for allegedly strangling 12-year-old boy

The suspect has admitted to killing the 12-year old boy

Police arrest Alhassan Kossi for alleged strangulation

20-year-old steals GHC100



Police investigating murder of 12-year-old



20-year-old Alhassan Kossi has been arrested by the police for allegedly strangling a 12-year-old boy to death at Awate Todzi, near Anfoega in the Volta Region, GNA reports.



According to the Regional Police, an investigation into the matter revealed that Kossi (suspect) sneaked into the room of the boy’s mother and stole an amount of GHC100.00.



In a bid to report him to his mother after being caught by the boy, the suspect, by a means of preventing him from reporting, strangled the boy to death.

Further investigations showed that the boy’s mother who runs a shop nearby her house is said to have left earlier and asked her daughter and the boy (deceased) to join her at the shop so that they could go to church together.



The report furthered that his mother upon realizing his son wasn’t coming decided to follow up only to meet his son unconscious and then started shouting for help.



He was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.



Kossi after being arrested admitted to having strangled the boy in other to prevent him from being reported for stealing, the police added.