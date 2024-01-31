Man arrested for attempting to sacrifice girl at Senya Bereku seashore

It is believed the Suspect used some powdery substance on the victim and took her away

A 27-year-old man Clifford Otoo is in the grips of Senya Bereku police after attempting to behead an eleven-year-old girl at Senya Bereku in the Central Region for ritual sacrifice.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the girl was earlier playing with her colleagues on Monday, January 29, 2024, but was nowhere to be found later, until a good Samaritan rescued her.



It is believed the Suspect used some powdery substance on the victim and took her away.



Reports say at midnight, the suspect was spotted by a man who was roaming at the seashore who closely monitored him.



He found out that the suspect had covered the victim’s face with a cloth. As he pulled a cutlass attempting to kill her for an alleged money ritual at the seashore, the eyewitness shouted at him and quickly rushed to rescue the girl.



A struggle ensued between the two and in an attempt to wrestle the cutlass, the eyewitness sustained injuries.

He however managed to arrest the suspect and got him handed over to the Senya Bereku Police Station.



The suspect will be put before the Awutu Bereku District Court as police has requested more time to conduct investigation.



Meanwhile, the little girl is unconscious and cannot locate her house or mention her parents' names.



A search is ongoing to locate her parents.