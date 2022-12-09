5
Menu
News

Man arrested for killing wife after hitting head against wall multiple times

Man Arrested For Killing Wife The couple Stephen Appiah and Afua Abrefi

Fri, 9 Dec 2022 Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 40-year-old man, Stephen Appiah, has been arrested by police for allegedly killing his wife, Afua Abrefi.

The suspect reportedly hit the head of the wife against a wall multiple times during a furious misunderstanding leading to her death instantly.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Monday, December 5 ago at Ofoase Kokoben in Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Starr News has gathered that, the suspect after committing the heinous crime wrapped the body of his deceased wife and dumped in a bush.

Family and friends observed the conspicuous absence of the wife and alerted the Police.

Upon investigation, the suspect was arrested and he confessed to killing the wife.

He led police to the scene where the body was retrieved and deposited at the morgue after taking the necessary inventories.

Police put the accused before Bekwai Magistrate court and has been remanded for two weeks to enable police conduct further investigation for proper charges to begin the committal trial.

Source: starrfm.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Parliament to hold secret voting on censure motion against Ofori-Atta
How two wives of fake soldier lived under impression that they married a senior military officer
Parliament excludes ‘NPP MP-aspirant judge’ nominee from approval list
Burma Camp trends as Twitter users ‘salute’ fake soldier arrested at military facility
We learnt from 2021 that wholesale rejection of budget 'doesn’t make sense' – Adongo admits
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explains Bawumia's absence during 2023 budget reading
Ato Essien trial: I never said state prosecutors were compromised – Judge clarifies
Farouk Aliu Mahama tackles Ken Agyapong over GH¢100K donation
Manhyia Hospital: NSS Director suspended
Ken Agyapong slams 'ingrate'