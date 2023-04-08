Man arrested for producing counterfeit drivers’ licenses, roadworthy certificates

The suspect was arrested during a swoop by the Police and the DVLA

Source: GNA

The Police, in collaboration with the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), have arrested Philip Oteng Owusu Ansah, 40, for producing counterfeit driver’s licenses and roadworthy certificates.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday said after conducting a thorough search on the suspect’s residence, one Eminence Card printing machine, a hard drive, two pen drives, a card reader, and an Apple MacBook laptop were found.



An HP monitor, 155 blank cards, four sets of ribbons, three driver's licences, and specimens of holograms for both roadworthy certificates and driver’s licences stored on his pen drive were also retrieved.



The suspect was arrested when personnel from the underground squad of the National Operations Unit of the Ghana Police Service and the DVLA embarked on the swoop.



“Mr Ansah is currently assisting the police in investigations…” the statement said.

It cautioned the public to be wary of individuals who claim to offer assistance in processing vehicle documents and driver’s licences.



“They should ensure that they only deal with certified DVLA officials at designated DVLA offices for such services,” it said.



“Persons who engage in such illicit activities should cease immediately, as the Authority is embarking on a nationwide swoop to arrest and prosecute such perpetrators.”