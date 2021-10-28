Man arrested in court for posing as a lawyer in murder trial

Suspect, Kyei Baffour

• A fake lawyer was arrested in a murder trial in the Nyinahin Magistrate ccourt

• Sitting judge had cause to suspect the credibility of Mr Kyei Baffour



• Suspect confessed to not being called to the Ghana Bar



A 39-year-old man, Kyei Baffour has been arrested on the orders of the Nyinahin Magistrate Court in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region.



The suspect according to a report by Adomonline sighted by GhanaWeb, was a 'counsel' in an ongoing murder case before the court.



The presiding judge, Her Lordship Vera Victoria Akonu is reported to have stated that the conduct of the suspect caused her to be suspicious of his credibility as a certified lawyer.

A thorough investigation into the suspect at the Ghana Bar Association and the General Legal Council revealed that he had not been called to the Ghana Bar.



The suspect is said to have given his Bar number as EAR 21053/21 and had claimed that he was called to the Bar in 2015.



Upon further interrogation, Kyei Baffour admitted to not being a lawyer but stated that he has some knowledge in law having studied same in California in the United States of America.



According to the suspect, he ever passed the entrance examination into the Ghana School of Law but discontinued the programme along the way.



