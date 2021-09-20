Man arrested with 656 ATM cards at Kotoka International Airport

The ATM cards which were retrieved from the suspect

Bachir Musa Aminou, a 42-year-old, has been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for possessing 656 ATM cards.



The Daily Graphic reports that Musa Aminou was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport by officials of the National Intelligence Bureau.



Musa Aminou, according to the report, claims to be Nigerian but was caught with a Nigerien passport.



The cards were reportedly hidden in a plastic bag which also contained kola nuts. Musa Aminou was picked up by the NIB on September 12, 2021, whiles undergoing formalities at the KIA on his way to Dubai.

Further details published by the state-owned newspaper show that the 42-year-old made his stop in the country on April 29, 2020, before leaving for Dubai on May 26, 2020.



It was reported that the cards are connected with one Ghanaian bank and eight others of Nigerian origin.



He is reported to have said during interrogation that he owned 132 cards whiles the rest were owned by his business partners.



He disclosed to investigators that he undertakes business activities in China, Dubai, Nigeria and Ghana.



Aminou, who had $12,000 on him at the time of the arrest, denied involvement in any fraudulent activity.