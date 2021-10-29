Man arrested with five slabs of narcotic substances at Agbozume

The suspect, Adebayor Adesa Ako is in police custody

Adebayor Adesa Ako was yesterday arrested by the Highway Patrol team stationed within the Ketu South Municipality, for possession of narcotic substance.

The facts are that on Thursday 28, October 21, at about 8 pm the suspect Adebayor Adesa was onboard a vehicle heading towards Aflao.



During a stop and search exercise by the patrol team along the Aflao-Accra highway the Toyota Seana commercial vehicle on which the suspect was on board was stopped for a routine check. When a search was conducted in the vehicle and bags of passengers, the said exhibit was found in a bag belonging to the suspect.

Exhibits of five whitish slaps of concealed substances are kept for evidential purposes whilst the case is being taken over by the Drugs Law Enforcement Unit of the Volta Regional Police Command.