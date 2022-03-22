2
Man bathes lover with acid at Bawjiase

Acid Victim Baw The acid victiim

Tue, 22 Mar 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A mother of one, Comfort Tawiah, is currently battling for her life after her lover poured acid on her over cheating fears at Bawjiase in the Central Region.

The suspect has been identified as Ishmael Atsitso Agboko, popularly known as King Duga, and resides at Kasoa.

Information gathered suggested that King Duga convinced the victim and took her phone to make calls. He rather called some contacts on the phone and got infuriated and then entered his car and took the acid and poured it on her.

According to the victim, they have for some time now been having issues over their responsibilities of their kid as their relationship is on the verge of collapse.

The victim further explains her sad incident to Nana Yaa Konadu, Host of Talklife.

