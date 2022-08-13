Man battles for his life after chopping off his scrotum while asleep

The victim has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi

A 47-year-old Kofi Atta, popularly known as Wofa Atta is currently battling for his life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after he strangely cut off his genitals with knives while asleep.

The victim who hails from Assin Akomfode in the Assin North District of the Central Region is said to have had a dream on Saturday morning that he was assisting his wife to cut meat only to suddenly realized that he was rather cutting off his genitals.



The victim's wife, Adwoa Konadu had travelled before the incident revealed to the media that, she had had a distress call from a neighbour that her husband is bleeding profusely as he has cut off his manhood.



She swiftly rushed home and found her husband sitting on a chamber pot in a pull of blood with the genitals in his hand.



She further added that she bought pampers to support her husband's losing manhood and quickly rushed him to the hospital to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, the victim has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi for further treatment but is still stuck in Assin Fosu due to financial constraints.



She said the hospital is demanding an amount of GHC11,000 and they are yet to raise funds.



NYA/KPE