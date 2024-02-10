Man beaten and handed over to police for allegedly stealing 60 mobile phones

File photo

A young man in his twenties has been caught allegedly stealing mobile phones at Nyame Tease-Mangoase in the Amenfi East Constituency of the Western Region.

Freeman, the young man, is accused of stealing mobile number 60 from various locations at a galamsey site in the vicinity.



Reporting from the area on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, Thunder said the suspect was beaten by the miners in the area after he was caught.



The individual was handed over to opinion leaders, who then handed him over to the police.



According to Thunder, the modus operandi of the suspect was to move to the locations to steal the phones while the owners were on-site working.

He disclosed that the suspect was not from the area but came to the area to look for a mining job at one of the illegal mining sites.



Upon interrogation by the angry youth, Freeman claimed his father was a miner who worked in Obuasi.



Thunder added that the suspect had been in the area for only a month.



The suspect is currently in police custody and no family member has come to search for him.