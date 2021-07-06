Man beaten to death following family dispute

Nana Kwame left behind a wife, Afia Cynthia, and 5 children according to reports

A 31-year-old man, Nana Kwame, has been beaten to death by some unidentified youth at Twumasikrom in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono region.

Nana Kwame was found dead last Friday with his legs and hands tied and also chained to a big tree in the town.



The brother of the deceased, John Tinum in an interview with Nimdie FM, a local radio station disclosed that he saw Nana Kwame holding a machete the day before his demise and when he inquired from him, “the only answer Nana Kwame gave was that he was going to kill some individuals who demolished his building.”



He added that, some time ago, the youth of the area arrested Nana Kwame, chained him to a tree, and beat him severely but was later rescued by family members and sent to the hospital for treatment.

The Assembly Man for the area, Appiah Tizaabom, however, explained to Atinka News that the sister of the deceased instructed them to destroy the building over “some family issues.”



Meanwhile, the Nsoatire Police have arrested the main suspect, Wofa Atta, and also mounted a search for his accomplices.



Nana Kwame left behind a wife, Afia Cynthia, and 5 children.