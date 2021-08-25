Man beaten to pulp after attempting to steal 3-year-old child

The suspect is in police custody

A young man believed to be in his 20’s was beaten to a pulp by some irate residents at Odeneho Kwadaso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region after he attempted to steal a 3-year-old baby.

It took the timely intervention of the police to rescue the baby thief from the angry mob.



The residents who got hold of the young man suspected that he was going to use the child for money rituals.

Meanwhile, the suspect who is now in police custody said he was sent by a ‘big man’ to steal the child for selling when he was interrogated by the residents.



The suspect is presently in the custody of the police.