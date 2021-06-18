Man burns daughter’s hand for allegedly stealing ¢10

• Alhassan Maijida is said to have put the hand of his daughter into fire
• The 8-year-old girl lost three fingers of her right hand.
• She's currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital
For allegedly stealing ¢10, one Alhassan Maijida put the hand of his 8-year-old's daughter into fire.
The 8-year-old girl subsequently lost three fingers of her right hand.
She is currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.
Before the incident, her father reportedly hit her with a stick which led to an injury in her eye.
According to reports, the victim was abandoned after the assault on Wednesday night exact date at Kparpiri, a village about 20 kilometres from Walewale.
A relative, Aminatu Salifu was the one who rushed the 8-year-old victim to the hospital.
