Man burns daughter’s hand for allegedly stealing ¢10

The victim is currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital

• Alhassan Maijida is said to have put the hand of his daughter into fire

• The 8-year-old girl lost three fingers of her right hand.



• She's currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital



For allegedly stealing ¢10, one Alhassan Maijida put the hand of his 8-year-old's daughter into fire.



The 8-year-old girl subsequently lost three fingers of her right hand.

She is currently receiving treatment at the Walewale Government Hospital.



Before the incident, her father reportedly hit her with a stick which led to an injury in her eye.



According to reports, the victim was abandoned after the assault on Wednesday night exact date at Kparpiri, a village about 20 kilometres from Walewale.



A relative, Aminatu Salifu was the one who rushed the 8-year-old victim to the hospital.