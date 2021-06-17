Man burnt to death at Asafo as fire guts 23 bedroom storey building

Thu, 17 Jun 2021 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A 56-year-old man, Kwadwo Fodjuor has been burnt to death in a fire incident at Asafo in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi.
The fire which lasted well over two hours is said to have started at midnight from the room of the deceased.
The down floor of the 23 bedroom storey building was badly affected with six rooms completely destroyed by the fire.
Public Relations Officer for the Ashanti Region Fire Command DO3 Desmond Ackah disclosed the incident was caused by an unattended water heater.
