Man busted for stealing GHC18K worth of GWCL water

A resident of Agormanya, a suburb of Odumase-Krobo in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region, is in court for stealing GHS18,000 worth of water from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Mr Emmanuel Kumasa was arrested by the company on a revenue mobilisation drive.



Officers from the GWCL detected that the accused person had two separate pipes meant for commercial purposes but was owing an unspecified amount, which led to the disconnection of the two pipelines on 31 October 2021.



However, he reconnected the two pipelines again illegally.



Complaints were lodged at the Odumase-Krobo police station and Mr Kumasa was arrested to assist with investigations.

The GWCL cross-checked his two separate meters and found out that a meter with a serial number of 090412100162 had a debt of GHS8,749.14 and the second meter with a serial number of 0904121001676 also had a GHS9,614.30, totalling GHS18,363.44.



Mr Kumasa was arraigned on Tuesday, 16 November 2021.



He pleaded not guilty and has since been granted bail.



The case has been adjourned to December 21.