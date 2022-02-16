Man butchered for refusing to surrender Tecno phone to armed robbers

File photo

A young man believed to be in his 20s has been subjected to machete wounds after he resisted a robbery attempt by three young men in the Volta Regional capital of Ho.

Local reports indicate that the young man was in the company of a young lady headed towards the Gemfuga hostel, within the Bosontoe electoral area where the Ho Technical University is.



Reports indicate that the two were asked to bring their phones but the man who wanted to show off his muscle by refusing to hand over his Techno spark 5 phones.



He was subjected to machete wounds while the young lady was left untouched.

After the gang of three had left, a passerby whose name is given as Seyram saw the young man with the lady and sent him to the Ho Technical University Clinic where he is receiving care.



The incident has left members of the community and students in a state of fear.



They have therefore called on the Volta Regional Police Command to ensure that security in the area is beefed up to prevent further attacks.