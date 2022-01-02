Man butchered to death in Nyohini forest

Victim was found in a supine position in Tamale

Residents of Tamale in the Northern Region are living in fear after unknown assailants butchered a man to death at Nyohini forest.

The victim was found in a supine position on a refuse dump with cutlass wounds all over his body.



Preliminary investigations indicated that, the assault was purported to have been carried out by cutlass-wielding men hiding in the forest whose reasons are not yet known.



Residents who spoke to Adom News suspect the body was dumped in the forest after the vicious attack.

This is the second of such incident to be recorded in the forest in a month.



Residents claim about three weeks ago, a human head was mysteriously discovered at another stretch of the forest.



The residents have called on Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Forestry Commission to beef up security in the area.