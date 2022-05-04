1
Man butchers 60-year-old father at Dadieso

KNIFE BLOOD The suspect is currently in the custody of the Dadieso police

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Man attacks father with a knife

Suspect in Dadieso murder said to be mentally unstable

Tewiah Terkpey arrested by Dadieso police for murder

A 33-year-old, Tewiah Terkpey, has reportedly murdered his 60-year-old father at Dadieso Suamen in the Western North Region.

According to reports, the suspect has lived with his father for the past two years after returning from Accra, where he worked as a mechanic.

The incident is said to have occurred over the weekend.

Tewiah, without any provocation, is said to have slashed his late father multiple times on the neck and other parts of the body while his father was washing his face in the morning.

“He came back about two years ago to engage in farming with his father. Reports have it that he has not been stable mentally. Sometimes he acts abnormally but will later be stable. Nobody can tell what came over him. He brought out a machete and killed his father,” Connect FM’s Emmanuel narrated.

Tawiah Terkpey has since been arrested by the Dadieso Police and is currently in custody.

His late father left behind five children and a wife.

