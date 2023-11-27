Man caught red-handed killing a dog intended to be sold to an 'abochi' - Report

File photo

A man in his 30s has reportedly been arrested at East Legon Hills, a community in Accra, for allegedly killing a dog which he intended to sell to Khebab sellers as meat.

According to reports, the man was caught red-handed as he was killing the dog on Sunday, November 26, 2023.



A viral video of the arrest showed the man sitting on the floor with the dog he allegedly killed beside him.



Some of the residents could be heard berating him for his actions.



One of the men bemoaned the fact that the dead dog was going to be used for Khebab (a roasted meat meal).



He said that people would go and buy the Khebab, not knowing that they were being served dog meat instead of the usual cow or goat meat used for this delicacy

“This Sunday morning, you have come to kill someone’s dog, and you are going to sell it to an ‘abochi’.



“God is going to punish this man. Today is 26th November. You have come to kill a dog which you are going to sell to a meat sealer and we would also go there and happily buy it,” he said in Twi.



