Man caught with stolen digital address plates

A photo of the man with a digital address plate

Government rolls out digital address plate

Ghanaians on alert to apprehend digital address plates thieves



Sack with digital address plates intercepted



There have been several reports on the stealing of digital address plates by some scrap dealers and unscrupulous persons in society.



Another video circulating on social media shows how a young man had in his possession digital address plates in a sack.



Per the voiceover of the video recorded, the suspected thief was apprehended by school children within a yet to be identified location. The pupils then reportedly drew the attention of elderly men around at the time.

The reporter also accused the thief of wanting to sell the digital address plates to scrap dealers for money.



"This man was caught by schoolchildren removing digital address system plates on various homes to sell to scrap dealers," he's heard saying in the video that has gone viral.



Due to the incessant stealing of these plates, worried residents are always on alert to apprehend perpetrators.



Meanwhile, some people have condemned this act, calling for an attitudinal change in the country.



The digital address system is one of government's flagship projects that facilitates easy direction to both public and residential places of people.

This plate is mostly fixed on the walls at the entrance of houses across the length and breadth of the country.



