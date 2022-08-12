1
Menu
News

Man chops off 7-year-old daughter’s fingers for begging

Chopped Fingers.png Fingers of the 7-year old girl

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

A middle-aged man at Bankame, a farming community under the Asante Akyem South District of the Ashanti Region, has chopped off all ten fingers of his daughter.

According to a report by Kessben TV, the young girl who is seven years old sells sobolo for her auntie when she closes from school.

However, due to hunger, she usually takes some money from the sales to feed herself.

After this, she begs people for the money to replace it for her auntie to escape beatings.

But she was exposed by one of her father’s friends, who told him his daughter had been begging for alms on the street.

Peeved by the development, the father chopped off all her ten nails to teach her a lesson against begging on the street to feed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Nunoo-Mensah warns government over economic hardships
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss