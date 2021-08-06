Man commits suicide after allegedly killing his pregnant wife

The incident occurred on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at about 4:30 am

A 35-year-old man has committed suicide after killing his pregnant wife Irene Appiah, 27, at Ankwa, Dobro a suburb of Nsawam in the Eastern region.

The deceased Kofi Avoka allegedly inflicted multiple cutlass wounds on his pregnant wife killing her instantly.



He reportedly rushed to a nearby house with a slashed throat and blood all over his body.



The curious neighbor Foofo Atikple went to the room of the suspect where he saw the wife also lying in a pool of blood.



The children of the deceased couple who were sleeping in a separate room said they heard their mother shouting for help, and saw their father dashing out of the room.

The Nsawam Police upon receipt of formal complaint at about 5:45am same day immediately proceeded to the scene of the crime at Ankwa Dobro where the lifeless body of the deceased was found lying on the floor of their bedroom in a pool of blood with multiple cuts on the face and the head.



The victims were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital but both were pronounced dead on arrival.



Preliminary investigation by Police suggests the man committed suicide by slashing his throat.



The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command DSP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News that investigations are ongoing.



The couple left behind three children.