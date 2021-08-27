Man commits suicide after deportation from Germany and divorce

Family says the deceased exhibited signs days before actually committing it

A 45-year-old, Eric Akwasi Hagan, has committed suicide by hanging at Ohwim Hwediem in the Ashanti Region.

Information gathered by Rainbowradioonline.com indicates that Mr. Hagan committed suicide because his wife had left him.



The father of the deceased, who confirmed the story, said the wife left him because he was deported from Germany back to Ghana.



The wife reportedly complained of financial difficulties after their stay in Germany.



Elder brother of deceased Kojo Hagan said his brother was devastated after his wife left him since they have been married for several years.

He described the wife as an ungrateful being.



He said the deceased showed signs of a man who had planned to commit suicide, and so, he had to keep him company but was sad he had succeeded in his plan.



The deceased left behind a child.



The body has since been deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.