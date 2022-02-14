Man crushed to death at Kimotey

File photo: The incident is said to have involved a motorbike and a cargo truck

Two run under a cargo truck

Surviving victim of Kimotey accident in critical condition



Dusty Kimotey road leads to accident



One person has died in a crash at Kimotey, a community near Chamba in the Nanumba North Municipality of the Northern Region.



According to a Citinewsroom.com report, another person is in critical condition following the crash which occurred on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The incident is said to have involved a motorbike and a cargo truck.



The victims who were riding on the motorbike are said to have attempted to overtake the cargo truck but fell under the truck due to poor visibility on the dusty road.



The deceased victim is said to have died on the spot while the second victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment.