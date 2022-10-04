Man dies after stomach bursts over excessive drinking

File Photo

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region:

In a rather bizarre turn of events, a 37-year-old man, Kwaku Yayente, has met his untimely death after excessive drinking of alcohol at Kansakrom, a suburb of Atwima Mponua District in the Ashanti region of Ghana.



The deceased reportedly had his stomach exploding after drinking excessively.



Mr. Aguuri, an eyewitness who spoke to GhanaWeb's correspondent in an interview revealed that, the late Yayente had been an alcohol addict for many years.



According to him, the family of the deceased had tried all the necessary means to stop him from drunkenness but all efforts proved futile.



A senior mortuary attendant, Mr. Kwame Nyamekye aka Last Doctor, also told GhanaWeb, that he was at the mortuary when a family member and three(3) policemen brought the body.

According to him, the family revealed to him that their late relative's stomach was bloated due to excessive drinking.



"Unfortunately for them, they heard a blast inside his room, and upon checks on him, they found out that his stomach had exploded with the intestines gushing out.



"He did not die on the spot, so they rushed him to the Bibiani hospital here, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead upon arrival," he said.



According to him, the family further told him that their relative had been sick for some days due to drunkenness. "I'm reliably informed he drinks every day, and even before his demise this morning, he drunk," he concluded.