Man dies in girlfriend’s room from sex enhancement drug overdose

File photo

Doctors at the Obuasi SDA Hospital saved a young lady from mob action after reports of the death of her 24-year-old boyfriend emerged.

According to the said girl, her boyfriend suddenly became motionless while they were in bed in her room.



She raised an alarm prompting some neighbours who helped to rush him to the hospital.



He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.



The situation according to a report by Kessbenonline.com caused some youth of Obuasi to mass up at the hospital demanding to deal with the girlfriend of the deceased.

The youth believed that the lady may have poisoned their colleague.



However, doctors at the Obuasi SDA hospital confirmed that the deceased died from an overdose of a sexual performance enhancement drug.



The confirmation by the doctors led the mob to release the young lady whom they had kept hostage.



GA/WA