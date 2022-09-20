0
Menu
News

Man dies in girlfriend’s room from sex enhancement drug overdose

Dead Body File File photo

Tue, 20 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Doctors at the Obuasi SDA Hospital saved a young lady from mob action after reports of the death of her 24-year-old boyfriend emerged.

According to the said girl, her boyfriend suddenly became motionless while they were in bed in her room.

She raised an alarm prompting some neighbours who helped to rush him to the hospital.

He was subsequently pronounced dead at the hospital.

The situation according to a report by Kessbenonline.com caused some youth of Obuasi to mass up at the hospital demanding to deal with the girlfriend of the deceased.

The youth believed that the lady may have poisoned their colleague.

However, doctors at the Obuasi SDA hospital confirmed that the deceased died from an overdose of a sexual performance enhancement drug.

The confirmation by the doctors led the mob to release the young lady whom they had kept hostage.

GA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP will be declared winner in 2024 elections - Prophet Badu Kobi
Valerie Sawyerr takes on 'incompetent' Chief of Staff
Ghanaian-born ex-PA of Queen Elizabeth II escorted her on final journey
The four Ghanaians who formally attended Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral
September 21 declared public holiday
I'm defending her for my daily bread - Aisha Huang's lawyer
Sammy Gyamfi slams Akufo-Addo
Kwaku Annan confronts Ken Agyapong
King Charles III spoke with Akufo-Addo and Asantehene – Royal Reporter
How MPs reacted when Queen Elizabeth 'announced' JJ will be leaving office in 2000
Related Articles: