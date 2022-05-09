Man dies in prison after failing to pay 'bribe' to police

File photo

Man arrested for failing to pay bribe

Police starve man to death at Ashaiman Police Station



Police Officer to face interdiction for arresting man



#FixTheCountry convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, has alleged circumstances surrounding the death of a man identified as Ebenezer Dosu at the Ashaiman Police Station.



According to Barker-Vormawor, Ebenezer Dosu was allegedly arrested by a police officer who wanted to extort money from him.



In a post on Facebook, he narrated that the police officer kept the deceased in police custody after he failed to pay the money he was demanding.

While in police custody, the deceased complained of hunger and stomach ache throughout the night but was ignored by the police; he died the next morning.



He further claimed that the arresting officer and the Counter NCO who was on duty have been recommended for interdiction.



Below is his Facebook post



