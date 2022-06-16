Man electrocuted in Damongo while plugging phone to charge during downpour

The thunder struck is believed to have electrocuted his phone

Source: Ezekiel Abdul Aziz, Contribution

A man believed to be in his late 30's has been electrocuted by striking thunder at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region when he tried plugging his phone to charge.

The sad incident which has thrown the town into a state of shock and mourning occurred at about 8:00 pm, Tuesday, June 15 during a downpour.



The man identified as Abu, a motor mechanic, is reported to have been killed after a thunder struck and electrified his phone at a time he was plugging it to charge.



A source close to the family of the deceased who wants to remain anonymous narrated "the phone caught fire in the process and the gravity of the strike landed him on the floor with the blazing phone stuck on his chest".

The source furthered, "we rushed him to the West Gonja Municipal hospital where he was pronounced dead by medics on duty."



"His dead body was deposited at the hospital morgue," the source added amidst tears.



Meanwhile, preparations are underway to lay the body of the deceased to rest in accordance with Islamic practice.