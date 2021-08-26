Man faces court for threatening his uncle

The accused has pleaded not guilty to the charge of threat of death

A 31-year-old borehole digger who threatened to cut his uncle into pieces has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court charged with the threat of death.

Enoch Kofi Hagan is said to have threatened the complainant after he told Hagan’s sister he would eject her from the complainant’s father’s room because she was not keeping the place tidy.



Hagan has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Christina Cann admitted Hagan to bail in the sum of GHC8,0000 with three sureties.



Two of the sureties are to be justified with landed property.



The court has adjourned the matter to September 9, 2021.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant Francis Amoo is an Occupational Therapy Assistant. The accused, who is a nephew of the complainant, resides at Odorkor, a suburb of Accra.

In January this year, the prosecution said a funeral meeting of Hagan’s mother was held, and the complainant informed the accused of his intention to eject the accused’s sister from the complainant’s father’s house because she was not keeping the place tidy.



The prosecutor told the court that the said sister hearing what the complainant said, quickly called Hagan to come over, and he did.



According to the prosecution, Hagan, on arrival, confronted the complainant as to why he wanted to eject his sister from the said room.



The prosecution said this led to a misunderstanding between them. In the process, the accused threatened to kill the complainant with words to wit: “I will cut you into pieces, Blood will flow” in the presence of one Deborah Amoo and other family members.



On February 13, this year, a report was made to the Police at Dansoman, Accra, and the accused was arrested, and his investigation caution statement was taken.