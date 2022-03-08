Man found dead in West Mamprusi

File photo of a corpse

Correspondence from the North East Region

A man suspected to be in his 50s was found lying lifeless in a prone position on the Nabulugu-Kparigu stretch of the road in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region in the early hours of Monday, March 7, 2022.



The deceased identified as Amadu Yahaya was seen lying lifeless on that stretch of the road leaving his motorbike behind with some spare parts including lubricants and a car battery in a box fastened on the motorbike.



Eyewitnesses say the pockets of the deceased were being searched and brought out what was inside by suspected armed robbers with footprints surrounding him.



According to sources, the deceased was a businessman from Dimong in the Kariga District of the Northern Region who went to the North-East Region and bought some spare parts.



He, however, met his untimely death after coming in contact with some suspected armed robbers while returning to Dimong.

The Police were called to the scene and the body was carried to the Walewale municipal Hospital for autopsy.



The West Mamprusi Municipal Police Commander, DSP Cosmos Awe, has disclosed that the Doctor's report indicates that the deceased was gunned down.



The body is currently at the Walewale government hospital morgue for identification.



The police say the case is under investigation.