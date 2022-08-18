0
Man found dead in uncompleted building at Kronum

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: otecfmghana.com

Residents of New Kyekyere, a suburb of Kronum in the Suame Municipality of the Ashanti Region were thrown into a state of fear when a man was found hanging in the area.

The yet-to-be-identified man believed to be 35 years old was seen hanging with a sponge on an iron rod in an uncompleted building.

The sad incident occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022. The Assembly member of the area Michael Adu-Poku however suspects foul play.

Narrating the sad report on Kumasi-based OTEC FM's morning show, Nyansapo, Adu-poku said they suspect that the deceased was murdered by some unknown assailants and hanged in the uncompleted building.

"I personally smell a rat on this alleged suicide, looking at the distance from the ground to where the sponge was tied, I do not think it will be strong enough to kill such a young man," he said.

He added that he got wind of the disturbing news through a phone call from residents in the area and quickly rushed home to authenticate the matter only to discover the shocking news.

Adu-Poku noted that they are now trying to find the family of the deceased as residents have denied any knowledge of who he is.

The body was still hanging in the uncompleted building as of the time of filling this report as residents were waiting for police to examine the crime scene.

