Man found dead on Berekum-Dormaa highway

The body was found lying along the Berekum-Dormaa highway on Monday, June 20

Tue, 21 Jun 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents of Berekum have been left in a state of shock and fear after they woke up to discover that the lifeless body of a man had been dumped along the street of Dormaa.

The body was found lying along the Berekum-Dormaa highway on Monday, June 20, 2022.

The residents said the incident has not only shocked them but left them in fear.

A closer look at the body some said revealed the deceased had tribal marks on his face for which they have claimed he could be from the Nothern part of Ghana.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that the deceased who was yet to be identified, was found sitting around Kaaseman rural bank around Berekum main roundabout.

Some of the residents said they did not know whether he was sick but they want the Police to probe the matter.

