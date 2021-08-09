Man found dead with unused cartridges, jackknife, cutlass in Kwadaso

Part of the head of the deceased had been damaged

A man in his 30s has allegedly been murdered at Apatrapa-Pokukrom in the Kwadaso Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The yet-to-be-identified man was found dead around 5:00 am today, 9 August 2021.



Part of the head of the deceased had been damaged, bruises were found on his body.



Four unused cartridges, a jackknife, cutlass, and clothes were beside his remains.

The Unit Committee Chairman for the area, Mr. Martin Acheampong, who spoke to Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah, said he suspects the deceased was an armed robber.



He said the dead man is unknown in the area and suspects he had been murdered somewhere by his assailants and dumped in the area.



Mr. Acheampong complained that they have been a sudden hike in armed robbery cases in the area.