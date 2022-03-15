Man found half burnt at Kawukudi junction

A file photo of burning fire

Source: GNA

A yet-to-be-identified man in his mid-40s was on Monday at about 0700 hours, found dead in a burning bush around Kawukudi Junction in Accra.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was found with his legs chained to a tree, lying in a supine position and partially burnt from his feet to the stomach area, with flinched fingers.



Ghana cedi notes and coins about GHC100.00 were also found scattered around the body.

A police patrol team from the Kotobabi District Headquarters was at the scene and conveyed the body to the Police Hospital Morgue.



The Police have confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency and said they have commenced investigations.