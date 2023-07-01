Man founded dead in a gutter at Santa Maria

File photo

A male adult, believed to be in his late 50s, was discovered dead in a gutter in the Ga Central Municipal Assembly.

The deceased was discovered face down in the gutter.



The cause of death is unknown, but residents believe the incident was a murder.



Some of them suspect he was murdered somewhere and dumped in the gutter.



Residents in the area were said to have discovered the body.



Nana Kwasi Buadjo, the Assembly member for Santa Maria (Family Friend), confirmed the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, saying the deceased is unknown in the area.



He stated that in the morning of Thursday, June 29, 2023, he received a distress call stating that a body had been discovered.

He speculated that the deceased might have been a driver.



He claimed that residents awoke Thursday morning to the sound of a moving vehicle and discovered the deceased’s body in the gutter.



He also revealed that no form of identification was found on him.



He has since asked the public for help in identifying the deceased.



He added that the police are looking into the matter.