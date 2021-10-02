Man gets 18 years for robbery

Adam would go through a full trial before judgement would be passed

A 24-year-old unemployed man, Solomon Azure, will spend the next years 18 years of his life in prison after he was convicted for robbery and sentenced by the Accra Circuit Court yesterday.

The convict, who was arrested together with Brian Ibrahim Adam last year, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty when the trial was about to commence before Bright Samuel Acquah, the presiding judge.



Adam would go through a full trial before judgement would be passed.



Inspector Samuel Ahiabor told the court that Azure and Adam were friends and that Azure informed Adam that he knew a man called Nana, who wanted to pay for a taxi car.



The court heard that on May 24, 2020, Adam came to Accra and lodged with his friend and the two hatched a plan to snatch a taxi and sell.



Insp. Ahiabor said that on June 2, 2020, at Baatsonaa Total Filling Station, the convict and accused hired Emmanuel Fosu, the complainant, who was in charge of a Daewoo Martiz taxi and asked him to convey them to Emel Estate, at Lashibi, Accra.

Prosecution said that Azure sat behind the driver while Adam sat in the front seat, but on reaching Celebrity Golf Park, Azure asked the driver to stop and he obliged.



The court heard that Azure walked to the driver’s door as if he was going to pay the fare while Adam was seated in the front seat.



Insp. Ahiabor said Azure opened the driver’s door and broke a bottle, stabbed the driver in the shoulder, and pulled him off the car.



He said Adam jumped on the steering wheel and was joined by Azure and the two sped off.



Insp. Ahiabor told the court that the complainant reported the incident to the police and he was issued with a police medical report form to seek treatment at the hospital.

He said on June 3, 2020, a police patrol team spotted Adam and Azure in the taxi at Pokuase Ayawaso Junction.



Insp. Ahiabor said the accused were arrested and handed over to the Sakumono police after a search was conducted in the taxi.



He told the court that the two admitted the offense in their caution statements, and said they were going to deliver the car to Nana and Didda.