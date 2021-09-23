Man grabbed with 656 ATM cards charged with electronic trafficking and stealing

The man who was arrested with the 656 ATM cards has been charged and remanded

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded the 42-year-old-man who was busted with 656 ATM cards connected to nine banks operating in Ghana and Nigeria.



The court also slapped the suspect, Bachir Musa Aminou, with two counts of electronic trafficking and stealing, graphic.com.gh has reported.



Earlier reports on Monday, September 20, 2021 indicated that Bachir had been arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for possessing 656 ATM cards.

The report added that the suspect was picked up at the Kotoka International Airport on September 12, 2021, by officials of the National Intelligence Bureau whiles undergoing formalities at the KIA on his way to Dubai, where he claimed that he was a Nigerian even though he was caught with a Nigerien passport.



The cards were reportedly hidden in a plastic bag which also contained kola nuts.



In court on Thursday, September 23, 2021, the suspect pleaded not guilty to the charges but the prosecution, represented by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Fuseini Yakubu, argued that the accused person was a flight risk and had no fixed abode.



The prosecutor prayed the court to remand the accused person so as to support the investigations into the case.



The case will be recalled on October 11 this year.