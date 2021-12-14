Man in court for butchering elder brother over Mum's Estate

File photo

Source: GNA

A 34-year-old man who slashed his elder brother's thigh and shoulder with a cutlass over their mother's estate at Teshie, near Accra, has appeared before an Accra Circuit Court.

Anthony Kwabena Yeboah Twumasi, pleaded not guilty for causing harm.



The accused person’s brother and the complainant, Simon Nikoi Kotei, is said to be responding to treatment.



The Court, presided over by Mrs. Patricia Amponsah, admitted Twumasi to bail in the sum of GHC20, 000 with two sureties, one to be justified.



The Court, directed the prosecution to file and serve their witness statements on the accused person.



The matter has been adjourned to January 12, 2022.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, narrated that, Twumasi and Kotei resided at different locations at Teshie in Accra.

He said there had been a misunderstanding between the accused person and the complainant in relation to the renting of a room in their mother's house.



The prosecution said the situation had persisted and on December 1, this year, late afternoon, the complainant went to the said mother’s house with a mason to renovate a vacant room.



It said said while the renovation was ongoing, the accused person returned from town furious and went for a sharp cutlass, demanding the key to the room being renovated.



The prosecution said in the process, the accused person inflicted cutlass wounds on the complainant's thigh and shoulder.



It said the complainant, who bled immensely, was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital where he was admitted.



The prosecution said a report was made to the Police and a Police medical form was issued to the victim and the accused person was arrested later.