Man in police custody for inflicting cutlass wounds on family members

A man in possession of a machete

The Obuasi District Police Command has in their custody a 43-year-old man for inflicting cutlass wounds on four of his family members at New Baakoyeden at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Isaac Wiredu, is reported to have attacked his family members over a land dispute after he was questioned for cutting down a guava tree.



According to a victim, Mary Arthur, age 61, they had no grudge with Isaac prior to the incident but following a confrontation on why he cutoff the guava tree, he walked away, only to come back with a machete and launched the attack at herself and three of her children.



She noted that various parts of their bodies were slashed multiple times in the process.



The victims were however rushed to the St Jude Hospital at Obuasi where they were treated for their deep wounds sustained.

Meanwhile, three of the victims have been discharged, but Madam Arthur is still receiving medical attention.



Confirming the incident, the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, said a report was made by the victims where they proceeded to arrest the suspect.



He added that he is currently on remand assisting police investigations.



DSP Asenso revealed that, the suspect had earlier visited the police station to lodge a complain that his family members were invading his privacy.