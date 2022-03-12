0
Menu
News

Man in police custody for inflicting cutlass wounds on family members

Machete?resize=478%2C319&ssl=1 A man in possession of a machete

Sat, 12 Mar 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

The Obuasi District Police Command has in their custody a 43-year-old man for inflicting cutlass wounds on four of his family members at New Baakoyeden at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The suspect, Isaac Wiredu, is reported to have attacked his family members over a land dispute after he was questioned for cutting down a guava tree.

According to a victim, Mary Arthur, age 61, they had no grudge with Isaac prior to the incident but following a confrontation on why he cutoff the guava tree, he walked away, only to come back with a machete and launched the attack at herself and three of her children.

She noted that various parts of their bodies were slashed multiple times in the process.

The victims were however rushed to the St Jude Hospital at Obuasi where they were treated for their deep wounds sustained.

Meanwhile, three of the victims have been discharged, but Madam Arthur is still receiving medical attention.

Confirming the incident, the Obuasi District Police Commander, DSP Martin Asenso, said a report was made by the victims where they proceeded to arrest the suspect.

He added that he is currently on remand assisting police investigations.

DSP Asenso revealed that, the suspect had earlier visited the police station to lodge a complain that his family members were invading his privacy.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Choruses of Supreme Court judges difficult to understand - Analyst
Meet me outside if you're a man - defence lawyer to police prosecutor
Downgrade of two Ghanaian banks is a waste - Adongo
We wont go to IMF for 'small small' boys to dictate to us - Baafi
Ya Naa chides Nr minister
Shatta Wale warns critics for the second time
Your descendants won’t ever get the chance to play for Hearts - Akambi to players who left for free
Partey 'disagrees' with Arteta on lack of control in Watford win
68-year-old footballer reveals secret to fitness
Re-election should be in Hohoe, not Buem – Dr Joe Addae
Related Articles: