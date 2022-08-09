1
Menu
News

Man inflicts cutlass wounds on co-worker for giving his fiancée, child GHC20 for food

Man Holding Cutlass To Butcher?resize=599%2C339&ssl=1 File photo

Tue, 9 Aug 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A thirty-year-old man, Akwesi Amissah, has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on his co-worker after he accused him of going after his fiancee.

The incident occurred at Aikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central.

Narrating the incident on Nyakonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, Oheneba Ambrose said the victim gave the suspect’s fiancee GHC20.

He said the fiancee came to the site where the victim and her fiancee work and pleaded with the victim to give GHC5 so she could use it to buy food for her child since the fiancee was not around.

The victim is said to have given the lady GHC20. But little did he know that his act of kindness could cause him pain.

It is unclear what the suspect was told, it is reported that he attacked the victim, but some residents around separated them.

He subsequently went into his room, brought out a cutlass, and allegedly attacked the victim.

The victim sustained injuries in the neck, the hand, and other parts of his body.

The suspect was later apprehended by residents and co-workers and handed over to the Police.

He was also assaulted by the residents, for acting without any justification.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at what Kufuor said about me despite my criticisms - Kwesi Pratt Jnr
JB Danquah died under Nkrumah’s PDA - Sekou Nkrumah
Council of State member fished out by OSP for corruption
Politically-incorrect photo at govt event shows Nkrumah cropped out of Big Six
Atta Mills' illness started after 2004 elections - Brother reveals
List of properties Antwi ne Antwi lost to strange sickness
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
GAA apologies to 4×100 men’s relay team after disqualification
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up
‘My tummy was sagging so I did liposuction’ – Nana Ama McBrown opens up