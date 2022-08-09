Man inflicts cutlass wounds on co-worker for giving his fiancée, child GHC20 for food

File photo

A thirty-year-old man, Akwesi Amissah, has allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds on his co-worker after he accused him of going after his fiancee.

The incident occurred at Aikuma Odoben Brakwa District of the Central.



Narrating the incident on Nyakonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, Oheneba Ambrose said the victim gave the suspect’s fiancee GHC20.



He said the fiancee came to the site where the victim and her fiancee work and pleaded with the victim to give GHC5 so she could use it to buy food for her child since the fiancee was not around.



The victim is said to have given the lady GHC20. But little did he know that his act of kindness could cause him pain.



It is unclear what the suspect was told, it is reported that he attacked the victim, but some residents around separated them.

He subsequently went into his room, brought out a cutlass, and allegedly attacked the victim.



The victim sustained injuries in the neck, the hand, and other parts of his body.



The suspect was later apprehended by residents and co-workers and handed over to the Police.



He was also assaulted by the residents, for acting without any justification.