Man inflicts cutlass wounds on woman for rejecting his love proposal

The suspect has been handed to the police

A man in his thirties known as Wofa K is in the grips of the police for allegedly inflicting cutlass wounds on a female poultry farmer for rejecting his love proposal.

The incident happened at Asuhyiae near Tepa in the Ashanti region.



An eyewitness who wants to remain anonymous told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM that the suspect had proposed several times to the victim, who is a widow, but she rejected his proposals.



The eyewitness disclosed that the suspect plotted to attack the poultry farmer, and so as part of the plot, he started stealing from her poultry far until she caught him.

The suspect allegedly attacked the woman after he was caught in the act.



After inflicting the cutlass wounds on the victim, he attempted to run, but residents in the area caught him and handed him over to the police, the eyewitness added.