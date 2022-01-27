Man jailed 4 years for inflicting cutlass wounds on his neighbour

The court has given the accused a four year term

Source: GNA

A 43-year-old civil servant, Kofi Oppong, has been sentenced to four years imprisonment by an Adenta Circuit Court, for inflicting cutlass wounds on his neighbour.

Oppong on January 12, this year threw stones on his neighbour’s rooftop.



When Mr Michael Danso, his neighbour complained, Oppong inflicted cutlass wounds on him.



Oppong pleaded guilty with an explanation.



The court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah held that the accused’s explanation confirmed his plea of guilty.



Superintendent of Police Patience Mario narrated that the complainant, Mr Michael Danso, is a trader residing at Oyibi, while Oppong also resides in the same area with the complainant.

On January 12, this year, the complainant was asleep when he heard an unusual noise on top of his roof, Supt Mario said the complainant saw Oppong, a neighbour, whose house was just behind the complainant’s house, throwing stones on top of the complainant’s roof.



The prosecution said the complainant confronted the accused as to why he was throwing stones.



Oppong emerged from his house with a cutlass and attacked the complainant, who suffered injuries on his elbow, thumb and scalp.



The police at Oyibi arrested the accused and the investigation revealed the complainant and accused were at loggerheads.