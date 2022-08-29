0
Menu
News

Man jailed 9 months for operating illegal gaming business in Assin Foso

Lagos Cracks Down On Sex Offenders By Publishing Details. Jail. Prison 610x400.jpeg Unlicensed gaming is a crime in Ghana

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A 29-year-old businessman, Mr. Isaac Eyison, has been sentenced to nine months in jail for illegal gaming in public by the Assin Fosu District Court.

The businessman was arrested at Assin Fosu on Sunday, 6 June 2022, by the police patrol team, following intelligence gathered about the illegal gaming activities.

Patrons of the illegal game of chance took to their heels upon seeing the police.

The businessman was, however, unable to produce a licence for his gaming business and was, thus, arrested.

The police retrieved an amount of GHS510, five pieces of black square-shaped wood tied with a black rubber band, spectacles, wrist watches and mobile phones from the businessman.

He was arraigned and charged with illegal gaming in public, to which he pleaded guilty.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adomako Baafi worried over appointment of Owusu Bempah
Accra Zoo lion kills man who 'invaded' its inner perimeter
Delay slams Bridget Otoo’s traitor at wedding
Check out the top 5 richest footballers in Ghana
How Chief Imam, others tried to convince Gen. Mosquito to accept Kufuor’s appointee
National Security harassed me over my $1 million land - Bishop Bonegas
Cardinal Kuuia Baawobr hospitalised in Rome following a heart complication
How Michel Camp was named after Nkrumah’s Aide-de-Camp
Meet the youngest Black Stars player to have played against Messi and Ronaldo
‘I have lived in Accra for 43 years without paying rent’ – Akrobeto