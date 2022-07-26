0
Menu
News

Man jailed five years, fined GH¢24,000 for owning large wee farm

Video Archive
Tue, 26 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 45-year-old farmer has been jailed for cultivating a large farm of marijuana also known as wee.

The convict was arrested by a security team consisting of the police and the Drug Law Enforcement of the Narcotic Control Commission at Dodi-Asuboe in the Oti Region.

Eric Adirah was subsequently found guilty according to the Narcotic Control Commission Act, Act 1019, Section (39).

The court in pronouncing a sentence on him slapped him with a five-year jail term and also imposed a fine of GH¢24,000.

The court ordered that the suspect in default of payment of the fine will serve additional 2 years in jail.

Meanwhile, security officials comprising of the Kadjebi and Jasikan Districts of the Ghana Police Service and officials of the Narotic Control Commission have destroyed the entire farm of wee cultivated by Eric Adirah.



GA/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Government has printed GH22b worth of new cedis without parliamentary approval - Ato Forson alleges
Zanetor Rawlings saved me from hunger - Countryman Songo
Angry Kwesi Pratt walks out of a live radio interview
Minority calls for immediate steps to correct the inscription on Mills’ bust
Koku Anyidoho slams NDC, Mills family
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
‘I am dying soon’ - Mike Tyson
Related Articles: