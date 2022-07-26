Man jailed five years, fined GH¢24,000 for owning large wee farm

A 45-year-old farmer has been jailed for cultivating a large farm of marijuana also known as wee.

The convict was arrested by a security team consisting of the police and the Drug Law Enforcement of the Narcotic Control Commission at Dodi-Asuboe in the Oti Region.



Eric Adirah was subsequently found guilty according to the Narcotic Control Commission Act, Act 1019, Section (39).



The court in pronouncing a sentence on him slapped him with a five-year jail term and also imposed a fine of GH¢24,000.



The court ordered that the suspect in default of payment of the fine will serve additional 2 years in jail.

Meanwhile, security officials comprising of the Kadjebi and Jasikan Districts of the Ghana Police Service and officials of the Narotic Control Commission have destroyed the entire farm of wee cultivated by Eric Adirah.







GA/WA