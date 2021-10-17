Man jailed for stealing GH¢33,000 from his employer, goes back for another GH¢87,000

Fuseini Inusah was fined GH¢600 by a court

• Fuseini Inusah stole GH¢33,000 from his former employer

• Accused pleaded guilty but said he stole GH¢7,700 rather



• He went back to steal another GH¢87,000 after a court had sentenced him for the first theft



A man fined and jailed by the Kpessa District Court for stealing GH¢33,000 from his former employer is said to have gone back for another GH¢87,000 after his sentencing.



Fuseini Inusah is said to have pleaded guilty when he was put before the court for stealing GHC33,000 but stated that the amount he took was GH¢7,7000.



Asked where the money was, Fuseini according to court documents sighted by GhanaWeb told the court presided by His Worship Salifu Ayigiba that he used the money to purchase a tricycle.



The court thus sentenced the accused to a prison term of one month and imposed a GH¢600 fine on him.

"Upon pleading guilty simpliciter to stealing GH¢7,700.00 per his explanation, it does not absolve Accused from the charge of stealing irrespective of the amount.



"The charge preferred against Accused and Accused’s explanation does not connote any absurdity. Instead, the two are equivocal and I maintain the plea of guilty for the Accused," the judge wrote in his ruling on August 31, 2021.



According to the judge, the accused had availed the tricycle he bought with the stolen money and thus requested that the tricycle be sold or given to the complainant to defray the stolen amount.



He however ruled that the accused in default of his fine and jail term be committed to two years in prison.







The accused who is reported not to have served his one-month incarceration according to a peacefmonline report is said to have stormed his former employer’s workplace and made away with another GH¢87,000.













