1
Menu
News

Man jailed for stealing GHC800 to enjoy ‘chichinga’

Kwame Asamoah 1.png Kwame Asamoah, Ex-convict

Sat, 23 Apr 2022 Source: crimecheckghana.org

25-year-old galamseyer, Kwame Asamoah has been jailed for stealing Eight Hundred Ghana cedis from a noodles vendor at Gyakobu in Akotia in the Eastern Region.

In an interview with Crime Check TV GH, he confessed to stealing the money, as life was difficult for him.

Mr. Asamaoh said he satisfied his taste for roasted meat with part of the money.

He said though he told the complainant he would refund the money, it still did not sit well with the complainant’s brother who called for his arrest.

“I have been helping the complainant convey her items to where she sells and also helps her after she had closed. Life was hard and I could not bear it any longer so I took her money. I used it to buy clothes, spent some on food, and kept the rest,” he said.

“During a meeting on the issue, the brother of the complainant disagreed with my payment plan and demanded that I be taken to the Gyakobu police. I was advised to shun my stubborn life but I did not listen,” he added.

Mr. Asamoah said the police detained him for a week before processing him for court.

“When I was put before court, the sitting judge rebuked me for my action and fined me Nine Hundred and Sixty Ghana cedis. I defaulted in payment so he sentenced me to eight months imprisonment,” he narrated.

During a visit to the Kumasi Central prison where Asamoah had been detained, Crime Check Foundation (CCF) paid his fine for his release.

The fine was paid with support from a US-based donor, ‘Star of David’.

While thanking CCF and the donor for the gesture, he indicated he wanted to focus on his football career when he re-integrates into society.

“God bless you for coming to my aid. I am a good football player and I would be of good behavior when I leave here. I would want to advance my football career so I need your help,” he appealed.

Source: crimecheckghana.org
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akuapem Poloo makes a bold confession
Attempt to bury boy, cow alive foiled
Petition to impeach Akufo-Addo will fail – Former MP
Meet the beautiful wife and family of Stephen Appiah
'Maame Water' spirit ruined our careers - Ex-starlet Captain
What I would do as president for one day - Sam Jonah
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Related Articles: