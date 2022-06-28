0
Menu
News

Man jailed for stealing berk slippers, cash

Jailed112 A person behind bars

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Thief breaks into house of relative

Court sentences charcoal thief on his own plea

Thief nearly lynched by youth for incessant stealing

An unemployed man has been sentenced by a circuit court in Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono region to two years with hard labour for stealing a pair of Birkenstock slides, popularly known as berk, and a cash amount of GHC80.00, GNA has reported.

The pair of berk slippers is valued at GHC70.00

Ernest Appiah, 28, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him.

He was accused of causing unlawful damage, unlawful entry, and stealing.

The prosecutor, Police inspector Emmanuel Asare, noting the facts of the case said that the complainant who was a trader and a farmer resided at ABB, a suburb of Dormaa-Ahenkro with Ernest Appiah. The complainant and convict are relatives and natives of Aboabo Number One.

According to the prosecutor, on May 28, 2022, the complainant noticed, upon her return from the market, that the pair of slippers and the said amount concealed in a backpack in her room were missing.

GNA reports that the prosecutor indicated that on a few occasions the complainant had received complaints of alleged theft cases against the convict, who usually came home late and had been warned to desist from such acts.

A witness is reported to have told the complainant that he saw the convict forcing the window of the complainant open with a knife.

The complainant saw the lock affixed to her window, valued at GHC 60 had been broken.

Efforts to reach the convict proved futile until June 3, 2022, when Appiah came back to the house and stole a bag of charcoal valued at GHC 60.00, belonging to the complainant.

The convict was subjected to severe beatings by the youth in the vicinity.

The prosecutor added that the police received a distress call that the convict had been arrested and about to be lynched by residents. The police went for him and said he admitted to committing the offences in an interrogation, a report by GNA noted.

Police Inspector Asare noted that Ernest said he kept stealing due to hunger and lack of clothing.

Ernest Appiah was sentenced by a court presided over by Mr. Samuel Djanie Kotey after investigations.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama facilitated grant for building of National Mosque – NDC
Ofosu Ampofo declares stance on LGBTQI+ activities
Chinese company sues Ghana in London
E-Levy not bad, Ghanaians simply don't want to pay taxes - Gabby
‘Quitting my job to live Abroad was my biggest mistake’ - KKD
Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Gabby’s damning E-Levy revelation
National House of Chiefs petitioned over enstoolment of New Juaben Omanehene
God will cause you to vomit the money you’ve stolen - Agyinasare
Arise Ghana demo: Police get partial grant from court
E-Levy: Gabby Otchere-Darko cries